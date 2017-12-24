ATM CPU, over Rs.9 lakh stolen from Bank of Maharashtra in Pune’s Wakad area

The central processing unit (CPU) at an ATM of the Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), located in Thergaon, Wakad, was stolen and information therein is suspected to have been used to steal Rs.9,06,400 from the bank on October 7.

A complaint to that effect was lodged at the Wakad police station by Sachin Kalge, 35, an employee of the Electronic Payment and Securities Company, responsible for loading cash at the ATM.

“We found a man wearing a helmet walk in to the ATM and steal the CPU on CCTV footage on October 7. The bank gathers server data at around noon. That’s when they realised that ATM data is missing. The ATM was out of order between October 7 and October 25. When they fixed it, a cash audit was ordered at the bank,” police inspector (PI) Sunil Pinjan from Wakad police station said.

A case under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against an unidentified person for theft of cash and the CPU, collectively worth Rs 10,06,400. The case is being investigated by assistant police inspector (API) Tanaji Bhogam of Wakad police station.

The bank conducted an internal cash audit which exposed the missing cash and theft of the information on the CPU. Hence, the case was filed two months after the incident happened.

“We are trying to verify where the cash was withdrawn from. It may not have been stolen from the ATM,” API Bhogam said. “The vault of the ATM machine was intact. Therefore, the only way one could have accessed the CPU is using a key. So we are looking at who all have access to the key,” PI Pinjan said.

Charges in the case may be updated if an employee of the bank is involved, police said.