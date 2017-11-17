ATP challenger: Yuki, Ramkumar face-off in historic all-Indian final

Third-seeded Yuki Bhambri will clash with Ramkumar Ramanathan in an all-Indian final at the $50,000 KPIT MSLTA ATP Challenger, at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi on Saturday.

For the first time in Indian tennis history, two Indians will clash for the title. During the semifinals, played on Friday, Yuki wrapped up Spaniard and No. 2 seed Adrian Menendez-Maceiras 6-2, 6-4 in an encounter that hardly tilted away from the top-ranked Indian in a one-hour 39-minute battle.

Ramkumar Ramanathan in action during ATP challenger at balewadi in Pune. (HT PHOTO)

Backed by the partisan crowd, 25-year-old former champion Yuki began centre court action on a high. After levelling 1-1 by holding serve, Yuki showed first signs of pushing the 32-year-old Spaniard in the 3rd game.

Yuki in his fit of resistance managed to hold back two game points that the Spaniard gained, but fell short allowing the Spaniard to prevail on the third count and was trailing 1-2.

Thereafter, Yuki took control. With a hold-break sequence, he went on to win five games in-a-row including breaks in the fifth and seventh games to close out 6-2. The second set saw Yuki jump to a 4-3 lead with a break, before facing a stiff resistance by his opponent to hold and go up 5-3.

In the next game, both Yuki and Adrian were locked in a battle of nerves in the ninth game. Forcing six break points, Yuki had the Spaniard comeback and hold serve, before returning to complete a 6-4 second set and dispose of the last standing overseas player.

RESULTS:

(Singles; S/F) Yuki Bhambri (IND) bt Adrian Menendez-Maceiras (ESP) 6-2, 6-4; Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND) b Saketh Myneni (IND) 6-3, 6-2.