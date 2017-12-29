Ayurvedacharya Vaidya Khadiwale passes away at 86

Parashuram Yashwant Khadiwale, who is known as a ‘Ayurvedacharya’ (expert ayurvedic doctor), passed away on Thursday in the city at around 2 pm. He was 86 years old.

Vaidya Khadiwale, as he was known, was a renowned ayurveda expert and a Marathi author who wrote regularly on ayurvedic treatments in periodicals. He used to run the Vaidya Khadiwale Medical Research Institute in Pune. His son Vinayak P Khadiwala is also an ayurvedic doctor.

Vaidya PA Khadiwale retired from the Indian Air Force in April 1968 after serving for nearly seventeen years. After the death of his father, he had taken charge of his father’s ayurvedic medicine business in Pune.

Vaidya Khadiwale started his business in a sixteen-hundred square feet area in Pune by the name ‘Hari Parshuram Aushadhalaya’. Since then, Vaidya Khadiwale was working in the field of ayurvedic medicines. Later, Vaidya started spreading awareness on the importance of Ayurveda among people through his books. He also started guiding people on ayurvedic medicines.

He used to explain the importance of 200 to 300 ayurvedic medicines and started by sharing the technique of making ‘Dhanvantri Yag’ in India.

On his death, member of parliament, Pune, Anil Shirole, said,”The contribution of the Vaidya Khadiwale in the field of ayurveda is very valuable. Popularising the importance of ayurveda was the sole aim of his life. His ayurvedic medicines has cured hundreds of people. I pay my tribute to the great social worker who had treated many people free of cost.”