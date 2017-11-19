B.O.L.T, Pune-based rider group, promotes safe driving among youth

When you are working on something you enjoy, it makes you happy. But when you do a deed to ensure happiness for others, it is something that makes you happier. This very thought gets rider Pratik Shinde, 29, up and going.

He launched BOLT (Bikers of Low Tolerance) on December, 2013. “We noticed over the years, that no matter how much we spread awareness on safety while riding, youngsters still focus on speed. So, as a conscious decision, we stopped circulating images on social media that glorified biking or racing. We are currently concentrating on making people aware of the effects of speed and why it is necessary to be safe,” said Pratik.

The group visits colleges across the city and talks to students on the need for safety during riding. “I continuously innovate, inspire and motivate fellow passionate bikers to do more of what makes them happy, meet on weekends, take a break and cut out from the world that tries so hard to make you forget your real desires. All of this with safety being the priority,” said Pratik.

Ask him why such an aggressive name and he says, “The low tolerance bit of the name is inspired from our ever-growing belief in safe riding. Unfortunately, we have been closely associated with people meeting with critical accidents due to speeding or rash riding. That’s why B.O.L.T claims to have zero tolerance towards not following safety measures while riding a bike.”

He believes firmly that a passion is no good if it does no good to others. “From people with physical disability to children who are star struck about super bikes, we took a chosen few on a joy ride on our movie-like super bikes,” said Pratik. He feels that this thrilling experience “will paste a happy memory on them forever.”