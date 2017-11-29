Bangladesh nationals residing illegally in country held for robbery in Pune

Two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested on Tuesday by Unit 2 of the Pune Police crime branch for robbery and theft at a house on Sinhagad road and three other places. The two were identified as Idanoor Rehman Rakib, 62 and Zakir Kobid Hussain, 42, according to Rashmi Shukla, commissioner of police, Pune.

“The two were deported from the country a few years ago, but managed to return. They did not have a valid visa. How they managed to enter the country is a matter of investigation and we are looking into it,” commissioner Shukla said.

The police uncovered three other robberies committed by the two and recovered 337 grammes of gold jewellery worth ₹9,77,300 and 600 grammes of silver jewellery worth ₹24,000 from their possession.

The police also recovered a black bag, an iron cutter and jewellery which was reported missing from a residential building on Sinhagad Road, according to officials of Unit 2.

The two had cases under section 454 and 380 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) registered against them in Bibwewadi and Sahkarnagar, besides the one at Sinhagad road police station.

The two were arrested in a case filed by Vidya Bora, whose house in Sun Universe building was broken into and gold jewellery 456 grammes in weight stolen, according to police.

The incident was recorded on November 21 during the day when security was deployed in the residential building, according to police.

Police inspector Satish Nikam and assistant police inspector (API) Ansar Shaikh of Unit 2 saw the two men entering and leaving the building on CCTV footage, according to Commissioner Shukla.

While Rakib is from Hajipada village in Demra region in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Hussain is a resident of Modipada Bazar village in Kotwali region of Dishenpur, Bangladesh. They resided in Santoshnagar area of Katraj, according to police.

The police arrested Rakib from Santoshnagar market in Katraj and were led to Hussain by him, commissioner Shukla said.

The two men were caught on seven counts of robbery in 2015 and again in June 2017, after they were granted bail in the cases from 2015.

Pune Police action against foreign nationals in 2017

120: blacklisted

34: deported

31: issued leave-India notices