Banyan tree at Rasta Peth uproots, falls on nearby building

A big old Banyan tree gave away and fell on two buildings in Rasta Peth area in the city on Saturday. While there were no injuries, the tree caused damage to the nearby buildings with many window panes being smashed.

Kaustubh Apartment and Shubhankar Apartment tenants had a close call when the old banyan tree collapsed on the building they reside in.

“At around 9.30 am, I received a call from the local corporator Sujata Sethi about an old tree falling. I instructed the concerned ward tree officer who, along with fire brigade and the garden department staff, reached the place. The tree was quite old, about 80 years old, and had uprooted from the roots,” said Ashok Ghorpade of PMC garden department. There was no major injury to people but the tree leaned dangerously on the building and into the houses.

According to Prashant Ranpise, chief fire officer, Pune, “The tree was tilted and rested against the building and had uprooted because of weak roots. We needed a crane to clear the tree after cutting it to clear the roads. Such big trees are usually found uprooted during monsoons. But this year, with unseasonal rains, we have had almost 70 to 80 such collapses. According to the records of the fire brigade, there have been more trees uprooted due to unseasonal rain than last year.

Ranpise said that if the tree base is loose, then they are likely to tilt and fall completely, otherwise, usually during monsoons, it is only the branches that fall off due to heavy wind and rain.