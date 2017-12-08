Bavdhan fauna centre: Pune’s forest department proposes ‘safe haven’ for wild animals

Understanding the growing need for having more rescue centres in Pune, the forest department has proposed setting up of a treatment and rescue centre for wild animals near Bavdhan.

Officials from the Pune forest department said, "For treating and housing of injured wild animals presently there is just one animal orphanage at the Rajiv Gandhi Zoo and one leopard rescue centre at Manikdoh, which is insufficient. Understanding the growing need for one more rescue centre, a plan has been proposed by the Pune forest department for setting up a rescue centre, transit centre and treatment centre."

The officials said that the animal orphanage at Rajiv Gandhi Zoo sometimes faces shortage of funds while the leopard rescue centre at Manikdoh can only cater to the needs of leopards from Junnar region. “For the whole of western Maharashtra, Pune is located centrally. So having a rescue and treatment centre in Pune will benefit wild animals in this region,” added the officials.

The department had identified three spots, one each at Bavdhan, Panchgaon Parvati, and Kusgaon for the same.

"A feasibility report from the Maharashtra state zoo authority for these areas was asked. Accordingly, a study was done by the members to check the feasibility of setting up the centres in these areas. The members from the Maharashtra state zoo authority visited the areas and later gave priority to the area near Bavdhan for setting up the centres," said the officials.

The officials said that the proposal has now been sent to the government for administrative approval.

Officials informed that the centre will have a veterinary hospital, animal enclosures including night home and shelter for animals like leopards, deer and antelopes, elephants, monkeys, jackals, hyenas, birds and reptiles, among others. They added that an area of 28.31 acres would be required for setting it up.