Bhima Koregaon row: Dalits, Marathas unite; blame ‘outsiders’ for violence

Scarred by the destruction in their village and the state-wide unrest between Dalits and Marathas, the villagers of Bhima Koregaon — the epicentre of the unrest — blamed “outsiders” and the state government’s failure for the violence in the region.

Demanding compensation for the damage caused by vandalism, Dalits and Marathas from the village, led by Bhima Koregaon sarpanch Sangeeta Kamble, held a media meet on Friday.

Violence erupted in the village of Vadhu Budhruk and soon spread to other parts during the bicentenary celebrations at the Jaystambh memorial in Bhima Koregaon on January 1. Thousands of Dalits had gathered from different parts of the state to mark the 200th anniversary of the ‘battle of Koregaon’ in which the British had defeated the Peshwas. Dalits celebrate the victory as the Mahars — treated ruthlessly by the Peshwas — were among those who brought victory to the British. The celebration by the Dalits and the claim that it was a Mahar who bravely performed the last rites of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s son Sambhaji is resented by some Marathas.

On Friday, the village sarpanch blamed “outsiders” for destroying peace in the village. She said, “There is no difference between a Dalit, Maratha and other communities. We all signify oneness and there is no friction between any of the communities here in Bhima Koregaon.”

Kamble demanded that the state government compensate for the losses incurred by the people and make up for its complete failure and mismanagement in handling the crowd. Villager Naryanrao Phadtare said vested interests had tarnished the image of Bhima Koregaon. He said the government not only failed in intelligence gathering, but also in providing strong police presence.

The villagers said they were united in seeking compensation.