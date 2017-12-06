Bicycle is fast, cheap and convenient medium of travel, says Greg Moran 

Greg Moran, the co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Zoomcar and PEDL, believes in saving the environment and has dedicated his career to sustainable development across the globe. The graduate in international relations from the University of Pennsylvania shares with Prachi Bari the concept of bicycle sharing.

What is the concept behind PEDL?

We are India’s first tech enabled cycle sharing service and our idea is to provide a perfect way of getting around for the first and last mile of under three kilometres. It’s fast, convenient and cheap.

What prompted you to look at PEDL as a project?

It is an extension of what we do; car sharing. It compliments very nicely into our business and with multi-modal urban mobility landscapes and cities. No one is focusing on this segment and with cities looking at mobility plans, additional solutions are invited for mobility. We started off with Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata and now in Pune.

Could you explain more about the kind of cycles used for this project?

The cycles are designed from the ground up; they are not your typical run of the mill cycle. The aluminium alloy frame is customised. The tubeless tyres are customised. It is designed to be very durable, very sturdy. This cycle should be accessible and that one should enjoy cycling. The cycle includes real-time GPS tracking, solar battery charging and built-in alarms, anti-slip chains and height adjustable seats. The cycles have smart locks which are easily unlocked using a QR code. These cycles have been designed in India, for we believe that having a local presence across the entire value chain is important.

How much have you invested in this project?

We leverage our existing platform from a technology standpoint and share resources with the existing ones. We have infrastructure, technology, product and data science components.

How many cycles do you presently own?

We now have 3,000 cycles across India and for Pune we have a significant number lined up for the trial. We plan to touch the 1,000 figure in the city in the coming days.

Who are you targeting to be your users?

We are looking at the youth to show the way to nip the increasing traffic in the bud. The idea is to make cycle accessible for every 50 metres in the city. We are looking at everyone who is under 35 but cycles can be easily adapted by everyone for short distances.

.