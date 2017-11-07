Bitter batter from Pune Cantonment Board and the Defence Estate Officer has Kayani ovens cold for now

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) and the Defence Estate Officer (DEO) are both staying clear of the onus of moving the issue forward as regards the verbal notice to Kayani Bakery to shut down.

Pune’s iconic Kayani Bakery, world famous for its Shrewsbury biscuits, has been shut since October 12 following verbal communication from the PCB as regards the bakery not having a trade licence.

Speaking to HT, PCB CEO, D N Yadav says, “There was an inspection conducted by the president of the board Rajiv Sethi where we found irregularities in the way it (Kayani Bakery) was operated.”

Yadav adds: “First we found out that they were running the bakery without a trader’s licence. We found they had also sublet the premises to other businesses.”

He also says that Kayani Bakery needs a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the defence estate officer (DEO) to be able to apply for a trade license. Yadav claims Kayani has been operating without a trade licence since 2006.

“We sent them a verbal notice to shut down. If they comply with norms we might grant them the licence.”

When HT got in touch with Rajendra Pawar, DEO, he said, “It is the responsibility of PCB to acquire the NOC. We don’t give it to individuals, but PCB has to apply for it and only then can they grant the trade licence.”

When HT took the DEO’s statement back to the PCB, the CEO said, “The case is sub-judice so I would not want to comment on it. We will be discussing developments on this issue at our next board meeting.”

Kayani Bakery has taken the matter to court and their lawyer, Dara Irani, said, “Every year they have been applying for licence.”