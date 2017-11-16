BJ Medical College in Pune decides to go solo - makes bid for autonomy

Sassoon General hospital, which is attached to the state-run Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Government Medical College (BJMC), has recently been vying for autonomy. According to the administration, the college submitted an application and proposal for autonomy to the state government of Maharashtra on November 2. The dean of the prominent medical college, Prof Dr Ajay S Chandanwale, said that this move will provide administrative powers to enhance and upgrade the quality of medical education and treatment in the institute, and help it to reach newer heights.

“We have applied to the government for the autonomy and are hoping to get a positive outcome. This move is extremely crucial for us, as it would open avenues for more research and better quality education and treatment for all. Also, this would allow us to get more CSR funding that can really push development works and services to a higher notch, all independently,” said Dr Chandanwale, who is also a senior spine surgeon.

The move, as per the officials, will allow them to begin a number of new courses and fill up vacancies, the officials said. “In terms of education, more funds and better infrastructure is to ensure that more motivated research takes place in the institute. We also have plans to open more super-specialty branches which can focus on complex fields like cardiac surgery and so on. However, this does not mean that the government schemes under which many patients had been receiving treatment here, will be cancelled after attainment of autonomy. That will continue the way it has been doing, rather enhanced. Also, with respect to faculty development, this will ensure faculty perform better and improve upon their skills, which will, at the end of the day, have positive effects for all,” he added.

Every year, BJMC stands out as a medical college in the country, with almost 200 enrollments for MBBS. The college holds a strength of over 1,500 students with 159 in post-graduate courses. Also, the annual out-patient and in-patient turnover stands at eight lakh in the affiliated 1,296-bed Sassoon General hospital. This apart, at any given time, about 1,500 students are present in the college.