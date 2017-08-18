BJP cancels cricket matches at Nehru stadium to celebrate Bapat’s birthday in Pune

After criticism from media and the congress party, the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party postponed the cricket matches which were planned at Pandit Nehru Stadium at Swargate. To celebrate guardian minister Girish Bapat’s birthday, the Kasba assembly BJP wing had planned these matches between 18 and 20 August.

Guardian minister Bapat’s birthday is on September 3 and to celebrate the birthday, the BJP’s Kasba assembly wing had organised a ‘Namdar Cricket Trophy’ at Nehru Stadium. The matches were going to start from Friday and was planned to be inaugurated by Bapat.

Party’s spokesperson Pushkar Tuljapurkar confirmed to Hindustan Times that these matches which were supposed to begin on Friday, have been postponed. Tuljapurkar said, “To follow the rules, BJP postponed these matches which were supposed to start in the presence of guardian minister on Friday.”

TThe PMC officials denied permission for these matches as the matches were to use a tennis ball and as per the PMC guidelines, only leather ball were to be used at the stadium. It was also decided to keep the stadium closed between 1st June to 1st October for various maintenance work.

BJP had earlier planned these matches at the Maharshee Shinde High School’s cricket ground located at Sahakarnagar. As the ground was under maintenance, the BJP office bearers in PMC were pressurising the PMC officials to give the Nehru Stadium for these matches.

Congress party’s state secretary and former corporator, Sanjay Balgude blamed that since the matches were in the name of the guardian minister; the ruling party was pressurising the administration and asking them to give Nehru Stadium. The BJP office bearers were willing to violate the norms which are set by the general body.

PMC’s sports officer Subhash Puri accepted that the BJP workers demanded the ground for the tennis matches. He also said that the stadium will be given for the matches only if the municipal commissioner gives an approval. A total of 16 teams were to participate in the tournament.