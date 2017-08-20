BJP MP Somaiya demands inquiry into Pune developers - DSK

Mumbai’s BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, who has been vocal on corruption by politicians, has demanded an inquiry into the alleged cheating of investors by city-based builder and developer DS Kulkarni.

In a letter written to additional central provident commissioner RK Singh, Somaiya has said that the company run by Kulkarni has failed to return money of depositors to the tune of ₹800 crore and booking amount of flat buyers are facing default.

Somaiya has said fixed deposits of small depositors are to the tune of ₹500 crores while debentures of ₹300 crore are facing default. He said that flat buyers, who had made payment to Kulkarni’s company, are left in the lurch.

BJP leader has pointed out that the company has collected amount of provident fund from its employees but it has not been deposited with Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) since December 2016. Similarly, salaries of the employees has not been paid for the past three to six months. Somaiya has pointed out that the company has collected contribution from its employees for Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) for their health but the amount has not been paid to the competent authority.

The politician demanded a thorough inquiry taking care of honest employees, honest homebuyers, small debenture holders, small investors and small depositors.

Somaiya is also the chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Labour.