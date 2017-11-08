BJP VP asks RBI to clarify stand on not accepting demonetised notes from Pune co-op banks

Bharatiya Janata Party vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe claimed that the government is not intenting to weaken the co-operative movement and that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should clarify its stand on why it is not accepting demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes deposited in co-operative banks.

Sahasrabuddhe was in the city to attend a programme organised by BJP’s local unit to celebrate the first anniversary of demonetisation. BJP celebrated November 8 as the ‘Anti-Black Money Day’ in the city and had organised a signature drive to get a better understanding of the citizens’ response to the decision. Citizens who thought that it was a good drive were asked to sign a sheet in support of the decision.

Sahasrabuddhe briefed media persons after the signature drive and criticised the opposition parties for denouncing demonetisation. Opposition parties are misleading citizens and giving fake employment generation numbers, alleged Sahasrabuddhe.

When media persons questioned the government’s decision to not accept the money deposited in the co-operative banks, he said that whether this is a strategy to weaken the co-operative sector was a question that only the Reserve Bank of India can comment on. He added that it is time that they clarify their take on the issue. “BJP has never brought politics in economy-related issues,” said Sahasrabuddhe.

In reply to media persons’ questions on why alliance partner Shiv Sena was also criticising BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the demonetisation drive, Sahasrabuddhe said that all decisions were taken in the cabinet and Shiv Sena was also part of the government. Following this statement, he avoided all further questions related to BJP’s alliance partner Shiv Sena.

Sahasrabuddhe said that tax collection in the country had increased following the demonetisation drive. Furthermore, he said that the government is also inquiring alleged irregularities in transactions from some accounts. It was one of the greatest step ever taken to overcome the issue of black money, he added.

When media persons questioned the status of BJP’s local unit’s drive to make all transactions taking place at businesses on FC road cashless, which was announced last November, BJP city unit president Yogesh Gogawale said that maximum number of transactions happening in businesses on FC road were already cashless and said that almost 73 percent of traders had swipe machines.