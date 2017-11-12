Brace yourself, winter is coming: Pune’s minimum temperature touches 11.5 degree Celsius

After a slight increase in the temperature, the city, on Sunday, recorded a minimum temperature of 11.5 degree Celsius. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature is expected to drop further to 11 degree Celsius on Monday.

Officials from IMD, Pune, said, "On Sunday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 11.5 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature was 29 degree Celsius. On Monday, the temperature is likely to drop to 11 degrees after which the temperature is expected to rise slightly."

The officials added that the minimum temperature on November 14 is expected to be around 12 degree Celsius while on November 14 and 15, it’s likely to increase to 14 degree Celsius.

On Sunday, Nashik recorded a minimum temperature of 10.4 degree Celsius in the state.

IMD has also forecasted rainfall in Vidarbha on November 15 and November 16 while Pune will have clear skies.