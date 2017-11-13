Builder booked for causing death of two-year-old who fell from balcony in Kondhwa

The police on Monday booked the builders of Shanti Nagar Society, the residential complex near Ganga Dham in Kondhwa, from where a two-and-a-half-year-old died after falling off from the seventh floor balcony of one of the blocks of the housing facility on Sunday.

Three others were also booked for causing the death of Miti Jain due to negligence. The FIR states that the contractor had removed glass railings of the terrace to fit them with safety films without putting in place any safety measures such as wooden board, and the toddler accidentally fell off the balcony while playing.

A case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Kondhwa police station against Surana-Mutha-Bhansali developers, the site supervisor Santosh Sharma, glass contractor Sunil Kale and Dinesh Kumar Yadav, who was supposed to modify the glass to make it unbreakable.

According to sub-inspector KK Kamble of Kondhwa police station, the toddler was playing in the balcony when she fell off the balcony. “Had there been some safety measure, the life of our child could have been saved,” said Manish Jain, father of toddler in his complaint.

The father of the child supplies uniforms to companies and schools and works from home and his wife, Sunita Jain, is a homemaker, the neighbours told HT.

According to Sunita’s mother, her daughter was told about the death of Miti only on Monday when the body was brought to their house.

Speaking to HT, the Jains’ next-door neighbour, 63-year-old Pramila Ramvilas Kalantre, who lives with her son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren, said that the contractor, identified only as ‘Sharma’, who had taken their balcony railings off as well, replaced it with a safety variant hours after the incident.

Another neighbour said that Miti’s parents were at home, and Manish was unwell, when the incident took place. The family had moved into the new township five months ago from Indore.

The neighbours said that the incident happened because of the absence of a safety railing on the terrace, which was removed in order to install a ‘unbreakable’ replacement. However, the work has remained unfinished since the past four days, according to building residents.