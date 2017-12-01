Burglars decamp with gold, jewellery worth Rs.1,46,500 in Pune

At least two major house break-ins were reported from various parts of the city in the past two days. While one was reported from a house in Alok Classic building near Kailash Jeevan factory in Dhayari, another was reported form Sri Ram Darshan Society near More Baug road.

The first robbery was registered at the Sinhagad road police station. The second comes under the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station jurisdiction.

Vyankat Hanumant Londhe, 46, a resident of Alok Classic society, was at a relative's funeral when an unidentified person broke into his house and stole gold and silver jewellery worth Rs.1,46,500, according to his complaint. Londhe and his wife left for Osmanabad on Tuesday night. However, there were other family members in the house till 1 pm on Wednesday, according to police.

Between 1 pm on Wednesday and 6.30 am on Thursday, robbers broke into the house and entered the bedroom where various valuables were stored, according to the police. A case under sections 454 (house-breaking in order to commit offence), 457 (house-breaking by night in order to commit offence) and 380 (theft in any building used as a human dwelling) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sinhagad road police station. The case is being investigated by police sub-inspector GR Sonawane of Sinhagad road police station.

A similar amount was robbed from a house in Katraj. Police are in the process of registering an offence in the case as further details are awaited.

The two incidents came to light a day after 300 grammes of gold and four kg silver jewellery, along with Rs.10,000 cash, was stolen from a house in Dahanukar colony under the Kothrud police station jurisdiction.