Centre approves Rs.1,800 crore for Pune’s Talegaon-Chakan-Chaufula chowk road

The central government has, in principle, approved Rs.1800 crore for the road widening work of Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur-Navara-Chaufula chowk road. The decision was declared in the meeting held on Tuesday by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials with local MLA Bala Bhegade at the divisional commissioner’s office.

Project director of NHAI, Suhas Chitnis, told to Hindustan Times about the ‘in principle approval’ by the government.“The road will be restructured into a six-lane path from Talegaon to Chakan and into a four-lane path from Shikrapur to Chaufula chowk. According to instructions from the government, we prepared a detailed project report (DPR), which estimates the cost of the project at approximately Rs.1800 crore. After reviewing it thoroughly, the government has now approved it,” said Suhas Chitnis.

According to officials, the road widening work will increase the width of the road from Wadgaon Fata to Induri village in Maval tehsil of Pune to a total of 60 metres. The meeting was held in the office of the divisional commissioner on Tuesday under the chairmanship of MLA Bala Bhegade, along with other officials of NHAI.

Earlier, during a meeting, district collector Saurabh Rao had asked NHAI officials to take up the road widening work of Talegaon-Chakan on an urgent basis. He also assured the NHAI that the district administration will provide all necessary assistance if required.The 56-kilometre belt from Talegaon to Shikrapur has become highly accident-prone because of the high concentration of freight transport to industrial areas.

Along with Suhas Chitnis, assistant engineer of public works department, Sheetal Deshpande; project branch engineer, PG Gade and Zila Parishad member Nitin Marathe; officers from the land records department and forest department officers were also present at the meeting.