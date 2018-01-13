Chandani chowk flyover: Cash compensation to 85 people whose flats will be razed

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to offer cash compensation to the owners whose flats will have to be demolished for building the multi-level flyover at Chandani chowk.

A proposal to give Rs 88 crore for the affected 85 flat owners would be submitted to the PMC standing committee soon for final approval, a civic official said.

Corporator Dilip Vede Patil from Bavdhan area under whose jurisdiction the flyover is proposed also confirmed the cash compensation plan.

PMC with the help of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is constructing a multilevel flyover at Chandani Chowk to ease the traffic pressure in the area.

Even as the Centre is bearing the cost of the project, PMC is required to acquire the land and hand it over to NHAI. PMC will need to acquire almost 14 hectares in the area for the project.

The civic body has identified the land owners and will require to demolish 11 buildings. The owners of 85 flats of these 11 buildings have given their consent to shift to other areas by taking the cash compensation.

PMC will need to give at least double compensation of the ready reckoner rates as per the new land acquisition policy. While most of the land owners are demanding cash compensation but the PMC is assuring them to issue TDR (transfer of development rights).

Once the land acquisition process would be completed, NHAI would start the tender process and work on the ground would start immediately.