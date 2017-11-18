Charity commissioner to deregister 8,000 defunct trusts in Pune

In a major decision, the office of charity commissioner of Pune has decided to deregister 8,000 defunct trusts across Pune on grounds of non-compliance with the charity commission’s rules. It is for the first time that a huge chunk of trusts will be struck off the charity commissioner’s official register. The CC office has set December 31 as deadline for final submissions and compliance.

Joint commissioner, Shivaji Kachare, said on Saturday, “Our office has found that around 8,000 trusts are defunct and have not submitted their audit report , annual records and change reports to the office during the past five years. Hence, we have decided to scrap their registrations.”

Kachare further informed that the trusts being deregistered came under the purview of Section F of Maharashtra Public Trust Act 1949. “We have given an advance notice regarding the action being taken against the defunct trusts online and also issued a public notice to the effect ,” he said.

In another development, the charity commissioner’s office has organised a free health screening and check up drive for the citizens with special focus on the economically disadvantaged sections of the society on December 3. “The aim of this initiative is to educate the underprivileged sections about various health schemes available for them at all the trust run hospitals in Pune,” Kachare added. A meeting between CC office bearers and hospital heads to discuss the road map for the health awareness drive is scheduled for November 7.

No of Trusts to be deregistered

Ahmednagar -10,000

Satara: 8,000

Pune: 8,000