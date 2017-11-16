Sangli custodial death: CID will now question SP, DySP

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are now likely to question Dattatray Shinde, superintendent of police, Sangli and Deepali Kale, deputy superintendent of police, Sangli, in the case of the alleged murder of a man in Sangli city police custody.

Sanjeev Kumar, additional director general of police, CID, confirmed that the two will be questioned in the case. “We are investigating the FIR in the murder case. We are going to question the two,” he said.

Aniket Kothale was killed while he was in police custody at the Sangli city police station in a case of robbery on November 6. Five policemen, including police sub-inspector Yuvraj Kamte and one civilian were arrested in the case and sent to police custody till November 21 by a local court.

Ashish Kothale, while speaking to Hindustan Times, claimed that the police have called him to the court to hear the statement of a policeman who is a witness in the case, at 3 pm on Thursday. However, he could not confirm the name or the designation of the policeman. Another witness to the crime, Amol Bhandare, 23, who was arrested and sent to police custody along with Aniket Kothale, is in magisterial custody in Sangli.

Seven other policemen who were present in the police station while the crime happened were also suspended by the Sangli city police.

Vishwas Nangre-Patil, inspector general (IG), Kolhapur range, has served a show-cause notice to SP Shinde and DySP Kale on Tuesday. The two officers were given eight days to respond to the notice.

On Tuesday, the state government has handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the Kothale family as compensation. The Congress party has accepted the responsibility of funding the education of the deceased man’s three-years-old daughter Pranjal Kothale and has issued a letter to that effect to the family.