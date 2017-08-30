City dams overflow as rains continues

Incessant rains continued to lash the city on the third consecutive day this week, leaving most dams in the district overflowing and inundating many areas of Pune.

According to the water resource department, as many as 16 dams in Pune district have reported more than 90% water storage with water being discharged from these reservoirs. The four dams – Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar and Varasgaon - that supply water to Pune city have an aggregate of more than 90% water storage. According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the city received 20mm rainfall between August 28 and 29.

While the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted rains to relent in the coming days, the dam authorities have started discharging water from Panshet and Khadakwasla dams. The authorities began discharging 3,424 cusecs water from Khadakwasla dam and 2,834 cusecs from Panshet dam.

The rains in the city also affected scheduled programmes related to the ongoing Ganesh festivals with many mandals having to cancel their events. There were complaints about potholes resurfacing on the roads after two days of rains. The potholes were reported mostly on Satara road, Bavdhan and Pashan.

“On every two kilometres, I am witnessing potholes. Some of the roads having potholes had just been repaired,” said Akash Kulkarni, resident of Sahakarnagar

According to IMD, the intensity of rainfall is likely to reduce between August 30 and September 1, with one or two spells of rains expected during the period.

Officials informed that after September 1, the rain intensity is likely to increase again. AK Srivastava, head of the climate monitoring and analysis group of IMD, said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the upcoming week in the Konkan region and Goa.

He added that the regions may receive excess rainfall between August 29 and September 1.