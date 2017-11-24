Class 2 student punished with steel ruler in Pune; teacher suspended

The Rosary School, Camp, suspended a second standard class teacher on Thursday on charges of punishing a second standard student with a steel ruler.

The school suspended the teacher, Alefiya Sabuwalla, the class teacher of Class 2-D, on Thursday after the father of the child lodged a complaint at the school and Bund garden police station saying that the teacher used a steel ruler to beat up his daughter.

“The other day, my daughter came home with a 1-cm long cut on her hand and said that the teacher had punished her and her friends by beating with them with a steel ruler. It is extremely disturbing and unacceptable for a teacher to use such gruesome measures to reprimand children of Class 2. Apparently, another girl was also beaten near the neck as part of the punishment,” said Sidharth Dongare, the father of the child.

The school acted promptly and issued a suspension letter to the teacher while pointing out that the school has a strict policy against corporal punishment. The teacher was suspended pending an inquiry, the letter said.

The parents of the victim had met with the school management, earlier in the day, to clarify and acknowledge the action taken. Three senior teachers have been appointed on a committee to investigate the issue and submit a final report.

The school dismissed complaints from parents that many other children had been punished using a steel ruler. “As per my knowledge, only one child was beaten up and not all the 55 students,” said Vinay Aranha, one of the owners of Rosary School, while speaking to Hindustan Times.

He said that the parents were satisfied with the action taken by the school and that the police complaint had been withdrawn. “At our school, we completely condemn any form of corporal punishment and if this is true, it is rather an unfortunate incident,” he said.