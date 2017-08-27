Cleaner slits Pune eatery’s female staffer’s throat after getting slapped for asking for mobile no

A woman was found murdered near a restaurant on Ghole road, where she was an employee, around 11.15 pm on Saturday. The Deccan police are on the lookout for a man identified as Bishwas Kartik Purno, in his early 30s, as the primary suspect for the killing.

The case was registered against Purno under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) around 6 am on Sunday morning.

The deceased woman was identified as Mariamma Desappa Sutar (30), according to the Deccan Gymkhana police. “She was leaving the hotel where they both worked around 11 pm with her colleagues when Purno allegedly slit her throat with a sharp weapon a few metres from the restaurant and then fled the scene,” said police inspector (crime) Arun Awhad of Deccan police station.

“His wife was brought to the police station for questioning. She said he had not returned home since last night,” PI Awhad said. The investigation officer in the case is police sub-inspector Rahul Kolambikar.

On August 20, the man had asked Mariamma for her mobile number. She had refused to share her number and reported him to the manager, who is the complainant in the murder case.

"I called him and Mariamma after the incident was reported and asked him to apologise. After he refused to apologise, Mariamma slapped him. He refused to come to work after the incident saying he felt insulted," said the manager of the restaurant.

“It was drizzling last night. Minutes after leaving work, she and another employee who had left with her, ran back to the restaurant and were shouting, asking for help. When she walked in, she was clutching her throat with both hands and blood was gushing out. I took her to Joshi hospital immediately, but she succumbed to her injuries. I had never seen so much blood before,” the managed said.

The manager, who did not wish to be named, said that Purno had been working at the restaurant for a year-and-a- half, while the deceased woman had joined a couple of months ago. She worked in the kitchen while the man worked as a cleaner, the manager said. While Purno had a son with his wife, Mariamma was also married and had a son, he added.

The manager said that he had no idea that the matter would escalate to such limits and that Purno would react the way he did. Police verification, he added, of all the employees is done and his details have been submitted to the police.