Clinic for Behavioural Intervention for Lifestyle Disorders (BILD) inaugurated in Pune

In the last few decades, the wants of man have been increasing exponentially which has made us part of a never ending rat race. This is changing our lifestyle in a way which is adversely affecting our health,” said writer and industrialist Achyut Godbole.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Clinic for Behavioural Intervention for Lifestyle Disorders (BILD) at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

The clinic was inaugurated by cricketer Kedar Jadhav. Other dignitaries present on the occasion were medical director at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Dhananjay Kelkar; businessman Deepak Desai and his wife Sarita Desai among others.

Godbole said, “In the past thirty years, the menace of lifestyle diseases is growing. The reason for the same is our changing lifestyle, pollution and ever-changing food habitats among others. If we want to imitate the western lifestyle, then we would need five more earths. Today, people aim at having newer cars and newer models of mobile phones. This ‘use-and-throw’ attitude is in the interest of corporates but we need to rethink it.” He added that the pollution in Delhi today is has also reached such a level that it is almost the same as smoking 12-14 cigarettes a day.

Godbole stated that social media are also a reason for many diseases. He said that now, disorders including selfie addiction and Facebook addiction, are also surfacing.

Godbole added that 60 per cent of total selfie deaths have occurred in India. He said that considering this, the mental health of people is also being compromised.

Sharing his views, Kedar Jadhav said, “Every person must devote at least an hour everyday towards fitness. Even if I can inspire 5 to 10 people to become physically fit, then I would be happy.”

Speaking on the occasion, Desai said, “We all know that exercise is very important for good health. Even youngsters today are facing various lifestyle diseases like diabetes and heart problems. Medicines can help cure some diseases, but prevention is necessary and BILD clinic will help in that direction.”

Dr Kelkar said, “Lifestyle diseases are growing. According to WHO, the major reason for deaths in India is heart-related diseases. Hence, addressing the growing lifestyle diseases is very important and the BILD clinic aims to do just that.”

Doctors from Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital informed that BILD clinic is a unique exercise centre for lifestyle disorders. They said that it is specially designed by physiologists and personalised for targeted fitness needs of every individual based on person’s requirement, age and current body condition and personality. The clinic is centered around pure scientific approach using evidence-based practices across the world.