CM’s cousin, Prasenjit Fadnavis, wins SPPU senate elections

Prasenjit Fadnavis, cousin of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’, won a seat in the registered graduates representatives category at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) elections.

Fadnavis filed his candidature from the BJP -backed Ekta Panel. The counting of votes began at 8 am on Monday, and the final results were declared at 3 am on Tuesday.

Results for the management representative seats, however, were declared early, by Monday noon, with Nationalist Congress party (NCP)-backed Pragati Panel winning three seats out of five.

Sunetra Pawar, former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s wife, was elected unopposed in the women’s category, and Rajendra Vikhe-Patil, brother of opposition leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, both won seats for the post of management representative.

On Monday, Somnath Patil (Dr DY Patil Vidya Pratishthan Society) of Ekta Panel was the only one to be declared a winner in the first round of counting, with 56 votes, the highest among all the candidates.

Further, Shyamkant Deshmukh (Progressive Education Society), a relative of Dr Gajanan Ekbote, chairman of Modern College Of Arts, Science & Commerce, emerged as the winner with 52 votes in the third round, from the same panel.

Sandeep Kadam (Pune Zilha Shikshan Mandal) from Pragati was the fifth winner with 45 votes for the management seat.

Out of the total six seats for management representatives, the elections were conducted for only four, as Pawar triumphed unopposed. Another seat reserved for scheduled tribe (ST) went vacant.

While Pragati Panel was leading the management representatives section, a tough tussle had been on till midnight for the registered graduate representatives.

Santosh Dhore of Ekta Panel and Anil Vikhe of Pragati Panel emerged as winners at the end of the first round of counting. They were followed by the Tanaji Bagh, Abhishek Boke and and Prasenjit Fadnavis, in the open group.

Defeating Yuvraj Varavade, Dadasaheb Shinlakar won a reserved seat for OBC candidate in registered graduate representatives post. In female reserved seats, Bageshree Mintalkar emerged as the winner.

While Viswanath Padvi won in a reserved seat for scheduled tribe (ST), Shashikant Tikote won a reserved seat for scheduled caste. Vijay Sonawane won the reserved seat for nomadic tribes ( NT)

Voting had taken place across 113 polling booths at 58 centres in Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts. The election was held between three panels, NCP-led Vidyapeeth Pragati Panel, BJP-led Vidyapeeth Ekta Panel and the Vidyapeeth Vikas Panel supported by the Jaykar Group.