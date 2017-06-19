College of Engineering Pune may get full-fledged deemed university status soon

Appearing positive, College of Engineering Pune (COEP) director Dr Bharatkumar Bhagatraj Ahuja said that the panel of University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) members will soon declare Pune’s one of the oldest engineering institutes the autonomous full-fledged deemed university status. The college has had a series of meeting with the panel comprising UGC and AICTE officials.

“I am hopeful that we will become a full-fledged deemed university soon,” Ahuja said.

According to the college director, the panel consisting of representatives from AICTE and UGC visited the campus for inspection on June 16 and 17. “They will be deciding the worthiness of COEP to become a deemed university,” Ahuja said, adding that the panel will release their conclusion within a month or two.

“Once COEP becomes a deemed university, things would become much more flexible. We can then further our research programmes, which will not depend on the initiations of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) . We also plan to introduce integrated, tailor-made courses as per industry standards, and would also start providing dual degree courses,” the director said.

However, the process of admission based on Common Entrance Test (CET) will continue, as will the reservations as per the regulations under the Government of Maharashtra, the director said.