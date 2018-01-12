Cyber police stations in Pune a moot possibility even as cybercrime doubles, says commissioner Rashmi Shukla

The Cyber Crime Cell of Pune police saw a sharp rise in the number of applications in 2017, as compared to preceding years, according to the annual crime report presented by police commissioner Rashmi Shukla.

The cybercrime cell received 5,741 complaint applications in the year 2017, more than double the number received in 2016 – 2,079. In 2015, the cybercrime cell received 550 complaint applications.

In light of the sharp rise in the number of cybercrimes, commissioner Shukla was questioned about establishing cyber police stations in the city. These stations were recently introduced in parts of North India.

“There are a few technical roadblocks as we first need to fulfil few criteria. There is a reason it is not functional in any part of Maharashtra. The central as well as the state government is making efforts to start cyber police stations,” commissioner Shukla said.

Police inspector (PI) Jayram Paygude of the cybercrime cell pointed out that 3,885 of the 5,741 applications had to be sent to police stations as those were cases that could easily be solved by police station staff without the technical expertise of the cybercrime cell. The reason behind the high number of such cases is the lack of awareness about cybercrimes and safe online habits, according to commissioner Shukla.

For example, the cyber cell has received cases of debit and credit card-related frauds which took place after the complainant voluntarily gave up credentials of his or her card without knowing the implications of sharing such crucial details.

The cybercrime cell has helped complete technical analysis of 528 complaints, out of which, 163 cases were registered in 2017. Of these cases, the cybercrime cell has independently detected 54 cases. This number of cases solved independently by the cybercrime cell has gone up from 33 in 2016 to 54 in 2017. In 2016, the cell had provided complete technical analysis in 600 cases and helped register 110 subsequent cases.

“When we receive a complaint where online payment is involved, we immediately ask the payment merchant or the bank to freeze the payment. This helps in providing quick refund,” PI Paygude said. In 2017, the cyber cell had managed to get refund worth Rs.79,65,438 which is way more than the amount refunded in 2016 - Rs.16,88,325.