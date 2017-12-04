Cyclone Ockhi effect: Pune to receive rains in next two days

The city is likely to experience light rainfall in the next 48 hours, while the minimum temperature is also expected to increase by one degree during this period, according to officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD officials said, "The very severe cyclonic storm Ockhi over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian sea has further moved north­-northwestwards. It is very likely to move north-­northwestwards for about six hours and then recurve northeastwards towards south Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts during the next 48 hours.”

Ockhi, the very severe cyclonic storm, developed over Lakshadweep area on Saturday. Its last location was 910 kilometres south-southwest of Mumbai and 1,120 kilometres south-southwest of Surat. The officials further stated that, presently, the storm is 1,090 km away from Mumbai.

According to IMD, due to the Ockhi cyclonic storm, light rain is expected in some areas of the city between December 4 and December 6.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also warned fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off Goa, Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts from December 4 till December 6 because of heavy winds from Ockhi. Maharashtra may experience rainfall in some parts during this period.

IMD has warned of squally wind speed reaching 45 to 55 kilometre per hour (Kmph) and gusting to 65 Kmph which is very likely to prevail along and off north Maharashtra coast on December 4 and December 5.

Light to moderate rain has been forecasted over north Konkan region and at a few places over south Konkan region and Goa from December 4 to December 6. Mainly dry weather is likely over Marathwada and Vidarbha region in the coming week.