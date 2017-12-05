Darode-Jog builders booked under MOFA, cheating in Pune

Proprietors of a city-based real estate developer Darode-Jog Associates were booked by the Deccan Gymkhana police station for not completing the process of handing over the ownership of flats in a residential building in Model Colony.

Sudhir Chandrakant Darode and Anand Dhindiram Jog of the Darode-Jog Associates were named in the FIR filed on Sunday, following the complaint from a flat owner.

A case under Sections 7 (alteration or additions after plans and specifications are disclosed), 10 (promoter to take steps for formation of co-operative society or company), 11 (promoter to convey title, etc., and execute documents, according to agreement), 13(1) of Maharashtra Ownership Flats (Regulation of the promotion of 1 construction, sale, management and transfer) Act (MOFA), 1963 and Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was filed on Sunday against the two owners of the company.

“We will speak to the builders and everyone involved in the case and then decide the further course of action. The building was formed in 2009 and there are six flats in the building,” said assistant police inspector (API) AM Deokar of Deccan Gymkhana police station.

The complaint was filed by an advertising professional identified as Sunil Lakshmanrao Tamhane, 58, who lives in one of the buildings built by the construction company. The complaint claims that the two builders did not pay heed to multiple requests made by the residents of the flats to hand over the ownership of the flats to them.

In addition to the ownership charge, the complainant has also claimed that the two builders changed the building plan without consulting the residents and the rightful owners of the flats, according to the complaint.

The builder also ignored repeated requests to form a housing co-operative society for the residents, according to the complaint.