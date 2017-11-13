Data mining to drive predictive policing in the future of Maharashtra police

The Maharashtra police is gradually shifting to predictive policing, one of the most digitally advanced forms of policing of the future. Cyber Crime experts said that predictive policing is the most effective tools of crime prevention and detection.

Superintendent of police (SP) , cyber, Maharashtra , Balsingh Rajput said that the Maharashtra state police was focusing on predictive policing project wherein the intent of the criminals will be decoded through data mining and usage of the most sophisticated tools of digital technology.

“Predictive policing will transform the way policing is done in the future. We are in the process of building predictive policing solutions for predicting law and order problems, crime mapping and also will be able to generate strong leads on the intent of the criminals before the crime takes place,” he added.

Rajput spoke to Hindustan Times on the sidelines of the cyber security workshop on ‘Making our Future Digitally Safe - We fight cyber crime (CC)’, organised by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and Cyber Cell of Pune city police at Mahatma Phule Sanskrutik Bhavan in Wanowrie.

There, more than 1,000 teachers from different schools and colleges across the city attended the programme addressed by renowned experts from the cyber security domain.

Rajput further said that the Maharashtra police was establishing its own Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) in the state on the lines of the National CERT project, where stakeholders from all tri services, defence research organisation and all the police and law enforcements organisations will participate in the project.

He also added that 47 police cyber crime labs have been set up in the state and the government was in process of establishing cyber crime police stations to facilitate quick registration of cyber crimes and forensic investigation of the digital crimes.

Rajput further stated that the most dangerous cyber crime threats were posed by nation states engaged in destabilisation of the economic and digital infrastructure of the countries with hostile motives along with professional hacker groups and criminal gangs. “The trans national players have humungous support and have an organised way of doing things to wreck the critical infrastructure of their potential targets,” he added.

The ‘Maharashtra Cyber’ is touted as an ambitious project that offers a holistic cyber security infrastructure aimed at expediting the cybercrime investigations in the state. The ₹900 crore project promises to build a network of world class state-of-the-art cyber labs and train police to investigate cyber crime cases through professional forensic investigations.