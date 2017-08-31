Dates extended for admission to external course: Pune University

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has extended the deadlines for admissions in external courses in order to attract more students this year, the officials confirmed on Wednesday.

These external courses are designed for aspiring students who cannot undertake regular courses in colleges or in the different departments of the varsity, due to many reasons like lack of financial resources or non-availability of time to attend full-time courses, or even because of being located at remote places far away from the colleges. The University this year, in order to get more students to enrol, has, therefore, extended the deadline for undergraduate students to September 5, while for the post graduation students the deadline is September 15.

“Usually every year we get almost 50,000 students for the external courses. But this year the post graduate and under graduate together make almost 22,000. For this, we even brought down the late fee to get more students and now are extending the dates,” said coordinator of the external admissions at SPPU, Shivaji Ahire.

Without a late fee, the last date for undergraduate students was August 31 and for post graduate students it was September 5. Now those applying as per the extended dates, will have to pay ₹140 as late fine.

Under this programme, University of Pune awards graduate degrees including BA and BCom and post graduate degrees like MA, MCom, MSc (Maths), MA (Maths), LLM and class improvement of certain examinations.