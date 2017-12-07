Deadline for SSC external students to fill forms online: Dec 8

Pune Now external students appearing for Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations in March 2018 can fill the online forms from December 8.

The notification released by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday stated that the students who have already received their registration certificate for the examination, for appearing externally, are required to visit the website www.mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, and fill the online forms from December 8 .The students, however, can register up to December 18.

The statement added that the forms with late fees will be open from December 19. This is for the students failing to full up the online forms by December 18. As another chance, they will be allowed to fill the forms along with late fees but the deadline will be December 23.

According to the notification, challan for registered students needs to be filled up by the respective schools and submitted between December 8 and 26. These schools will then have to produce and submit the entire list of candidates to the divisional board by December 29. For clarification of further doubts, the students are to get in touch with the affiliated schools they have registered with for the board examinations.

On November 29, MSBSHSE had announced the tentative timetable for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examination, scheduled to be held in 2018. According to their official statement, while HSC exams had been scheduled to be held from February 21 to March 20, 2018 , the SSC exams will begin from March 1 and conclude on March 28.

The timetable for the annual examination had been declared across nine divisions, including Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.

Students with genuine reason for getting late can appear for SSC, HSC exams

Barely a week after the Maharashtra state board announced its decision to disallow Class 10 and Class 12 students inside the examination hall after the exam begins, the board has now clarified that students will be allowed to appear for the exam in ‘genuine’ cases. This decision comes after the board received flak from several school principals, especially from rural Maharashtra, who called the diktat “unfair to students”.

As per clarification received by schools on Tuesday, the state board has mentioned that in certain genuine cases, including personal tragedy, natural disaster or any untoward incident, schools can allow students to appear for the exam even if they are late.

“The new rule was misinterpreted by schools across the state, so we issued a clarification . In specific cases, schools can take a call whether a student was late due to a genuine reason,” said state board secretary, Krishnakumar Patil.

Until now, the board allowed students to enter the examination hall 30 minutes after the commencement of exam. Students were also allowed to leave the exam hall after spending 30 minutes inside the exam hall or finishing before time stipulated. The new rule allows the 30-minute grace period to students only under specific conditions and no student will be allowed to leave the examination hall until the end of the exam.

“The board is trying to avoid any form of malpractice during exams, but that can’t be done by punishing the entire student community. Even in a city like Mumbai, students have reached late for an exam owing to traffic jams so imagine the state of students in rural Maharashtra with minimal transport facilities,” said Prashant Redij, secretary of Mumbai School Principals Association.

The association had written to the Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Examinations (MSBSHSE) against the new rule.

The state board’s decision to introduce strict entry and exit rules at exam halls was based on several cases last year where students had found copies of the question paper on various social media websites before the exam began. However, principals thought that instead of targeting students, the board should focus on making their system more foolproof.

“The problem is in their system, which needs a thorough scrutiny. Punishing students is not the answer,” said another school principal.