Dengue cases dominate Pune in 2017

With the year coming to an end, reports from the health department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) revealed that while swine flu dominated the first half, the second half of the year saw more number of dengue across the city.

This year, the death toll due to swine flu rose to a total of 108, a huge rise in comparison to last year, which had 10 people losing their lives to the disease. Meanwhile, the number of dengue cases hit and crossed the 1,000 mark this year, with a total of 1,677 confirmed cases out of 6,332 suspected cases across the city.

According to the PMC health department officials, the marked dengue-prone areas included Dhanori, Yerawada and Bhawani peth. Poor hygiene conditions in the city were said to be one of the reasons behind the sudden rise in the number of dengue cases.

Under Kalpana Baliwant, head of the insect control department at PMC, a number of notices were, hence, sent to police stations, hospitals, malls, colleges and multiplexes to contain the outbreak. A total of 7,537 notices have been served so far since June 19, she informed.

As per the data available with the insect control department at PMC, since June 19, a total of 41,489 dengue breeding grounds were found across the city. As a result of this, a total fine of Rs.4,12,903 was collected from property owners who have neglected their premises and have allowed mosquito breeding.

According to Prachi Sathe of Ruby Hall Clinic, hygiene issues and the lack of public initiative are among the prominent reasons for the increase. “You cannot always blame the government for such outbreaks. While the government is doing their work to implement the preventive measures, the public needs to be vigilant and apply those. More individuals need to be aware and come in for vaccinations. Further, keeping your areas clean and free from these vector-borne diseases is something that people should take initiative and accomplish.”

She also pointed out that a major chunk of patients of Influenza A (H1N1) were actually not from the city and were sent here for tertiary care and treatment. “Many patients from the periphery and rural regions of Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Ahmednagar and Solapur were referred to take tertiary care treatment in city hospitals once they were tested positive for swine flu.” If such patients die within the city, they are listed among the city’s swine flu deaths, PMC officials confirmed.

Commenting on the rising trend in vector-borne diseases, Dr Piyush Chaudhari of Jehangir Hospital said, “In terms of dengue for instance, apart from stagnation due to the monsoons, the entry of new variants or sub-types of dengue virus, which initially weren’t found in Asia, is a major reason. Several such cases have been spotted in different parts of the country, including Pune. But, overall, there has been a trend of rise after every two to three years in these disease. This is mostly because, post the period, the vaccines injected might or might not be effective. For this, those prone to the diseases, like senior citizens, children and pregnant women, should take vaccinations every year, while others should take it every alternate years.”