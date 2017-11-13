Dr Abhay Mutha of Pune on how to keep diabetes at bay

Changing lifestyle and stress have made diabetes a common disease amongst people of all age groups and from all strata of the society. Jui Dharwadkar interacted with Dr Abhay Mutha, diabetes consultant and founder president, Diabetes Care and Research Foundation, to understand more about the disease and ways to prevent it.

What do you think is the major cause of diabetes among the general population?

Currently, one of biggest concern is the sedentary lifestyle of people with daily exercise being ignored. The work atmospheres are also demanding which affects the eating habits of people. People are seen eating at wrong hours. The consumption of junk food is also on the rise. Rise in mental stress and working late nights is also contributing to diabetes among many people.

With Asians being genetically predisposed to diabetes, what care should be taken to prevent the ailment?

Yes, Asians, especially Indians, are genetically predisposed to diabetes. Those with a family history have a strong predisposition to the disease and must take adequate care. Making lifestyle changes which include proper physical exercise, eating appropriate foods at the right time and being stress-free can go a long way in preventing diabetes or managing it once it has been diagnosed.

Who should take adequate care to prevent diabetes early on in their lives?

Obesity can lead to diabetes. Hence, people who are obese and have a strong family history for diabetes fall in the high risk group. They need to take adequate care. Also, women suffering from Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) are also more prone to diabetes.

What kind of routine must people practice to prevent diabetes?

People must change their lifestyle. Eating a balanced diet can go a long way in preventing the ailment. Having an Indian thali with more vegetables and salads and less carbohydrates is essential. Aerobic exercises including walking, jogging, swimming and exercises which help in muscle building will also help along with yoga and meditation.

How important is spreading awareness regarding childhood obesity?

Childhood obesity is a major concern as these children are likely to be susceptible to diabetes. On November 10, we had organised a rally to create awareness about childhood diabetes. A special exhibition on diabetes awareness was also organised on the occasion. The foundation is currently supporting the education and medication of 70 children across the state who have been diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes.