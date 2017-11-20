DSK in fresh trouble as four managers booked for failing to pay provident fund

Shivajinagar police have lodged yet another case against businessman DS Kulkarni, popularly known as DSK, for his failure to pay provident fund (PF) amount to his employees for some months.Besides, four other managerial staffers of the group have been booked under the same charges.

The cases have been registered under Sections 406 (Criminal Breach of Trust ) and 420 (Cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said. The FIR stated that no PF amount was credited to the account of the employees since December 2016 up to February 2017 and that DSK and the staffers had deducted an amount estimated to be worth ₹19.06 lakh from the salaries of the DSK Group employees.

Senior police inspector Prabhakar Shinde said that the case has been lodged on account of non payment of provident fund to the employees. “We registered a complaint after the PF officials met us and gave an official complaint to us after which an FIR was registered,” Shinde said.

Earlier, an FIR was lodged against Kulkarni and his wife Hemanti at Shivajinagar police station On October 28 by depositor Jitendra Narayan Mulekar. The police have booked the Kulkarni couple under Sections 406, 402 and 34 of the IPC and also Sections of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act. The police also slapped Sections 409 and 120 (b) (Criminal Conspiracy) and Sections of Prize Chit and Money Circulation Banning Act against him.

The Bombay high court extended the interim bail granted to him and Hemanti till the next hearing scheduled on November 23. Earlier, a Pune court had rejected their anticipatory bail plea after which they moved the high court.

The prosecution has submitted that as many as 66 cases, under the Negotiable Instruments Act, have been filed against the group during the current year. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is currently probing the case.

ACP ( Economic Offences Wing ) MilindPatil said that 2,800 depositors are complainants in the case and the amount owed to in terms of FD’s refund was to the tune of ₹195 crores till Sunday evening.