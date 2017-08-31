DTE facilitates admissions to diploma seats for SSC students 

In order to fill vacant seats to diploma courses and provide a second chance to Class 10 students, who cleared their supplementary exams recently, the Directorate of Technical Education has facilitated admissions for diploma in engineering till August 31, said assistant director Rajesh Gaikwad.

This procedure was re-started out of the DTE’s Engineering Common Admission process (CAP) for students who have passed the supplementary Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations conducted in July. The results for the same had been declared on August 29, with an overall pass percentage of 24.44.

“Every student deserves a second chance and so this procedure has been started for the Non CAP students, who will be eligible for the Diploma courses in Engineering. Initially, the link for admission on the website was blocked for them, but now after the declaration of the results it has been opened,” Gaikwad said.

As per this process, eligible students had to fill the online forms on August 30, till 5 pm. These students then had to carry the print out of the filled forms along with their original documents to the facilitation center for verification. Once the verification was completed by the officials there, these students were allowed to confirm their registrations. The DTE officials confirmed that the online website will be open for completion of the registration post the verification, till 5 pm on August 31.

On the issue of vacant seats, Gaikwad said, “The process of final admission will be done on the institute level, as per the vacant seats available. These seats are basically then treated as Non CAP seats, which these students can now avail. Once the registration is complete they can enter the admission process through individual institutes as per their merit.”

This year’s results in Pune have experienced a five per cent dip than the last year. In 2016 the overall pass percentage was 30.93, while this year it has gone down to 25.41 per can overall per cent.