Economic Offences Wing asks government body in Pune to seize DSK Group’s properties

Pune The economic offences wing (EOW) has written to the inspector general of registration and controller of stamps to take possession of property owned by DS Kulkarni and his group of companies. During the hearing of the anticipatory bail for Kulkarni in the cheating case, Kulkarni’s counsel had submitted to the court that the EOW had written to the registrar of companies regarding the transactions of the DSK Group.

Through the letter, the EOW had asked the RoC and IG of registration and controller of stamps to secure all of DSK property in order to prevent sale.

The letter was brought up by advocate Shrikant Shivade while he was arguing the case of granting interim anticipatory bail to the realtor and his wife. The halted sale of property prevents DSK from repaying investor money, Shivade had claimed.

Thwarting the defence argument, special judge JT Utpat had said, “Given the gravity and the magnitude of the charges alleged against the accused, I’m of the view that this is not at all a fit case to grant interim anticipatory bail.”

The case was filed by Jitendra Narayan Mulekar (65), a resident of Kothrud, who alleged that the company run by the two duped him of ₹4,40,647 since February this year.The Kulkarnis were booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) and sections 3 and 4 of Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act. The case was taken up by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW).

The police have frozen 70 bank accounts of at least seven firms of the DSK Group, after special units searched five premises owned by DS Kulkarni - four in Pune and one in Mumbai.