Eight men, two women arrested for manufacturing illegal alcohol in Moshi, Pune

Eight men were arrested by the Social Security Cell of Pune police in a raid for manufacturing illegal alcohol at Saste Nagar, Moshi near Bhosari on Thursday. Over 1,15,000 litres of ingredients meant for the production of alcohol was found stored in 10 barrels along with 700 litres of prepared alcohol. According to a police statement, three huge containers used for brewing alcohol were also seized in the raid.

Two women were also present at the site along with the men. However, as the raid was carried out in the evening hours, they could not be arrested. The ten were identified as Arjun Limba Kanjarbhaat, Somnath Asru Shinde, Kiran Dashrath Thakur, Harish Dashrath Thakur, Kokila Pyarelal Kanjarbhaat, Dhandevi Arjun Kanjaarbhaat, Daya Ghumaram Chaudhury alias Marwadi, Rushi Mohanlal Yadav, Raju Rajaram Yadav and Lalji Ramkumar Yadav. Kokila Kanjarbhaat and Dhandevi Kanjaarbhaat were not arrested immediately.

All the ten people are residents of the area, situated just outside city limits, where they were producing the alcohol in a field. The 700 litres of alcohol was found stored in 20 plastic cans of 35 litre capacity each. According to the police, 18 massive cylindrical metal containers with filtered alcohol were also found.

The containers used for storage were found to be 8 feet wide and 4.5 feet deep, with a capacity to hold 3,400 litres of alcohol, police said. While some of the barrels were on kept on the ground, others were found buried in the ground, the police added. The containers which were used to brew the alcohol were found to be 6 feet wide and 3 feet deep, with a capacity to hold 2,400 litres of alcohol.

A case was registered against all the ten people at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Bhosari police station. The specifics of the case will be communicated to the media only after further investigation, said a police official.