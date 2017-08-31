Embrace eco-friendly Ganesh Utsav, avoid river pollution

As a part of its drive to promote ecofriendly practises during the ongoing Ganesh Festival, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has made the necessary preparations with setting up of 163 artificial water tanks at various locations. In all, preparations have been made for smooth immersion of Ganesh idols at 255 locations in the city. Today is the 7th day of the Ganesh festival, when a large number of household idols are taken out for immersion as a part of the tradition.

A total of five lakh Ganesh idols are expected to be immersed this year and the number of ecofriendly immersions in artificial tanks is increasing every year.

The civic body’s Solid Waste Management (SWM) department head Suresh Jagtap and the civic spokesperson Sanjay More spoke to Hindustan Times about the elaborate preparations made by PMC.

Different departments of the PMC, regional ward offices and the fire brigade department have jointly completed the preparations. Special lighting arrangements have been made on all the ghats.

More said that immersions have been conducted after one-and-a-half days of the start of the festival, third day and fifth day. Now the immersions will happen on the seventh day and finally, the tenth day.

The PMC has installed CCTV cameras at major spots as a security measure.

The civic body has also erected the ‘Nirmalya Kalash’ (giant urns for flower offerings) at 53 locations to discourage citizens from immersing idols in the river.

Given the heavy flow of water in the river, life guards have been appointed at various locations on the Mutha and Mula rivers.

Arrangements have been made at the immersion points at Amruteshwar ghat, Pulachi wadi, Vrudeshwar ghat, Garware College rear, Khaduji Baba chowk, Bapu ghat, Thosar Paga, Warje crematorium, Siddheshwar Mandir and Rajaram bridge.