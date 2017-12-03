Ethiopians grab top 6 positions in men’s event at Pune International Marathon

Though marred by the issue of a permission denial by the Athletics Federation of India, Pune International Marathon held in Pune on Sunday saw a reasonable number of participants. Apart from a handful of Indians, many foreigners were also seen at the event. The race was flagged off from Sarasbaug and ended at Sanas ground via Bajirao Road – PMC building – Aakshawani – Agriculture College – Savitribai Phule Pune University – Bremen chowk – Parihar chowk – Baner – Balewadi route.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Thursday had said it has not granted permission to the Pune International Marathon and had also advised the participants to skip this unrecognised event.

Ethiopians dominate men’s event

Ethiopia’s Getachew Besha clocked 2 hours 15.15s to finish first position while Zelalem Lema Dlema, another Ethiopian, clocked 2 hours 15.31s to grab the second position at the Pune International Marathon held on Sunday in the city. The Ethiopians completely dominated the event, as the third podium finish was also grabbed by Deveje Kasaw, a Ethiopian, who clocked 2 hours 17.20s. In fact, the first six runners were from Ethiopia and Kenya’s Ernnent Kibet Tarus was placed seventh with a timing of 2:23.38s.

Among Indian runners, Karan Singh from Pune clocked 2:28.01s to win the category and was followed by another city runner Kishor Gavane, who finished the race in 2 hours 29.26s. GD Khilare finished third with a timing of 2:20.27s.

Basazin wins women’s half-marathon

Ethiopians made it a clean sweep as their lead runner Tisasua Basazin won the women’s half-marathon in 1 hour 23.40s. She was followed by another Ethiopian, Agen Belew, who clocked 1:25.40s. However, third place went to Das Calia Jepkogel with a timing of 1:30.15s. Interestingly, she was the only Kenyan athlete in top 10 as all remaining places were occupied by Ethiopians.

Among Indians, Sampada Buchade won the half marathon, but the timing of the Indian athletes has not been confirmed yet by the organisers.