Father of 16-year-old girl rescued from prostitution racket in Pune raped her for three years

A 16-year-old girl, rescued from forced prostitution last week, revealed that her father allegedly raped her for three years before her uncle pushed her into flesh trade. The girl, according to police officials, revealed this to the councillor when she was taken to a rescue home in Yerawada.

The Yerwada police have booked the father under Sections 376 (n) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 5(l) and 6 of Prevention of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. and later transferred to Bund Garden police station.

According to sub-inspector Pohale, the teen also revealed that her mother had committed suicide in 2010 and her father had served jail time for abetment to suicide. After his release from that case, he forcefully established sexual relations with his own daughter and married another woman, according to the complaint.

The minor girl has claimed that the two used to buy a pill from a medical store for her when she complained of pain. She had also spoken about this to the councillors at her school. The principal of the school had alerted her father’s sister, according to the complaint.

The investigating officer in the case has refused to reveal details of the case, including whether the father was arrested or not, immediately. The girl is currently at the rescue home in Yerawada and will undergo necessary medical tests.

The complainant, along with another woman, was rescued from prostitution by the social security cell of Pune police crime branch from Yerawada on Friday. A 40-year-old man identified as Sachin Ghaywat was arrested and booked under Sections 370, 370(a) of IPC, Sections 3, 4, 5 of Illegal Trafficking Prevention Act (ITPA) and Sections 3 and 4 of POCSO at Yerawada police station.