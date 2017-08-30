FCFS admissions date extended

Deadline for applying through the newly introduced first come first served (FCFS) policy for the first year junior college (FYJC) admissions has been extended from August 29 to August 31, till 5 pm, the deputy director of education’s office declared on Tuesday.

The FCFS policy was introduced by the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) committee on August 19, for students, who despite five rounds of admissions including the special round, had not been admitted to any college. Till now, three phases of admission have been completed with 3,000 students in Maharashtra still waiting to receive admissions.

In Pune, out of 1,685 students, 1,032 have been admitted to junior colleges, with 653 students yet to receive admissions. While no one cancelled their admissions, 12 students were rejected and 641 students had not reported to their respective colleges.

On August 21, the first round of the admissions began for students above 80% (who have scored 400 to 500 marks in their tests). For the second round, applications were open for students with 60%, or in the bracket of 300 to 500 marks, on August 22 and subsequently, students in the bracket of 175 to 300 marks were to apply for admissions till August 28.

As per the results of Phase 3, declared on August 28, out of a total of 6,880 students, 3,880 got admissions to different colleges, with 3,000 remaining. Out of this, the published report shows that while 31 students were rejected, 2,969 of them did not report to the respective colleges.

According to the procedure of the FCFS policy, these students after having registered and confirming their admissions to their respective colleges had to visit those colleges with a Computerised Generated Receipt (CGR) and re-confirm their seats. In order to accommodate the remaining students, the education board decided to extend the deadline, stated officials.