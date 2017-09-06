Five drown during Pune Ganpati immersions

Five people died in three separate incidents in Pune during the immersion of Ganpati idols on Tuesday.

Two siblings drowned in the Gaidara lake of Vadki in one incident, while two boys from Wakad and an 18-year-old also drowned in two other separate incidents on Tuesday.

Not all the bodies were recovered and investigations are underway.

In the first incident in Wakad, two school-going teens, Sonaji Dhanaji Shelke (15) and Pawan Sudamrao Varkhad (17), of Balewadi, drowned in the Mula river. These two were in the river for the Ganpati immersion. Fire brigade officials, along with life guards, conducted the search and at around 9 pm, Pawan's body was recovered.

In a second incident, two siblings drowned in the Gaidara lake of Vadki. This incident took place around 9:30 pm during the immersion.The deceased were identified as Omkar Satish Jagtap (13) and Rohit Satish Jagtap (9) both residents of Vadki.

According to information provided by residents,the Jagtap brothers went towards the lake for the Ganesh immersion with friends. Five youth then fell into the water. Three were rescued immediately by locals, but Rohit and Omkar were not found. Once again, fire brigade staff rushed to the spot and searched for the bodies. A case has been registered with the Loni Kalbhor police station.

In the third incident at Markal in Khed taluka, an 18-year-old youth, Akash Sunil Verpe (18), drowned in the Indrayani river during the immersion.This incident happened around 1.30 pm on Tuesday.