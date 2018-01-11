Five men try ‘Fast and the Furious’ style ATM heist in Pune, get busted

The Kondhwa police arrested a gang of five men for uprooting and stealing two automatic teller machines (ATM) with the help of a modified Scorpio car. The five were arrested on Tuesday and sent to police custody till January 20.

The five men were identified as Dilip More, 52, from Kolhapur; Shiraj Mahammud Baig Jamadar, 41; Mohiddin Jafar Baig Jamadar, 53; Dadapir Makdumdar Tahsildar, 38 and Malikarjun Kutubuddin Hanikeri, 52, all from Belgaum, Karnataka, according to the police. More, who first met Shiraj Jamadar and then the three others, was first arrested by the police and identified as the mastermind behind the robbery.

The inspiration to modify a car in order to steal ATMs came from the Hollywood movie ‘Fast and Furious 4’, according to the main accused in the case, said Deepak Sakore, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Zone-4.

"They modified the car in a way that the chain attached to the car was tightened around the ATM and within two minutes and 30 seconds, the entire machine would slide into the Scorpio over a metal ramp without any physical effort," said police inspector (crime) Shrikant Shinde of Kondhwa police station. The gang then used another device to cut into the cash vault of the machine. The police have recovered one machine from their possession in Kirloskarwadi.

"They had even undertaken a recce of the place before robbing it. We found tyre marks near the ATM on both the instances. They entered the ATM and then cut the wire of the CCTV camera before robbing the ATM," said Milind Gaikwad, senior police inspector of Kondhwa police station.

The same car was used in seven other ATM theft cases in parts of Kolhapur, Satara, Solpur, Kagal, Karad and Dahiwadi.

The Kondhwa police had registered two cases of ATM theft from the same area near Khadi Machine police chowky. During the two robberies - one on October 8, 2017, and the other on December 30, 2017 - the bank had lost a collective amount of around ₹19 lakh, DCP Sakore said. A case under Sections 380 and 427 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Kondhwa police station against the accused.

More has a history of robbery cases registered against him. He had cases of vehicle theft against him between 1993-1994 and a case of sandalwood theft case registered against him besides the ATM robberies. More, who got the lion's share of the loot, used the money to pay off a part of his debt and to run his hotel in Kolhapur.