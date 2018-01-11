Campus connect: Five tonnes of garbage daily; SPPU green but still not all clean

Five tonnes of garbage is collected from the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) College campus on a daily basis, said Dilip Herajee Papal, a garbage collector working at the campus under the Adar Poonawalla Clean City initiative.

According to Papal, most of the garbage comes from either the hostels or the bins near the main building, owing to the high number of visitors in the area.

As many as 150 garbage bins and five sweeping trucks were installed at the campus under the initiative on January 16, 2017. With almost a year since the installation of garbage bins on the SPPU campus, the agreement is being considered to be extended, as per executive engineer RV Patil, however, he refrained from giving information on the future targets or improvements in the initiative.

In lieu of SPPU’s cleanliness drive, Hindustan Times heads to the campus for some feedback from students.

“Since the installation, a lot has changed in terms of cleanliness on campus, which is really praiseworthy on the university’s part. These bins have been placed at every corner, within a distance of a kilometre or less of each other, which is great. However, since a lot of people come to the campus from outside, the responsibility to keep the campus clean also befalls them,” says Purva Pimplikar, first year student of the department of media and communication studies.

Harping on the same line of residents’ initiative, Supriya Nandurdikar, first year MTech student says, “The campuses are open to students and outside crowds for most of the time in the day. So, it is just not on the cleaning workers to keep the campus clean, but also the responsibility of students and the visitors. Although much has been done, there is still a lack of awareness among them which is why despite the good efforts, you can always spot a few odd corners with a little garbage dumped here and there.”

Sadullah Sadi, a student from Afghanistan of the first year MTech, is impressed by the over-all hygiene and cleanliness, both in his department and the hostel. But, he complains about the attitude of most people; to litter, despite the existence of dustbins.

“If you go around the campus, you can always spot litter here and there. For instance, the canteen entrance, which is in the interior of the campus, is not very clean. Both the university and the government should have stricter rules to change the attitude and sensitise people about a clean environment.”

According to another student from the history department, efforts are positive and the outcome is improving, but that is the case in the interior parts of the campus. “The external roads are clean, no doubt, but a few department toilets and patches of empty land dumped with garbage are harmful, especially with this wave of dengue and malaria,” he says, requesting anonymity.

Adar Poonawalla and Krishnan Komandur, CEO of Adar Poonawalla Clean City initiative were also unavailable for a comment on the same.