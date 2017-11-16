Sawai Mahotsav announces eclectic line-up for Pune fest: Click to see who is performing when
pune Updated: Nov 16, 2017 16:33 IST
The 65th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav is known to be the platform for many young artistes and this year, the stage is set for many disciples to follow in the footsteps of their gurus.
Among the celebrated artistes who are performing, Puneites will get to see Dr. Vijay Rajput, a vocalist from Delhi, currently staying in England, who learnt from Pt. Bhimsen Joshi.
Also on show will be Pt. Debashish Bhattacharya from Kolkata, disciple of Ajoy Chakrabarty and Pt. Brij Bhushan Kabra, performing the Chaturangi (slide guitar). Not to be missed is Gayatri Joshi, disciple of vocalist Aarti Ankalikar-Tikekar and daughter and disciple of Pt. Shankarrao Vairagkar as also vocalist of Patiyala Gharana Samrat Pandit, disciple and son of veteran vocalist Pt. Jagdish Prasad.
Vocalist Mahesh Kale, disciple of Pt. Jitendra Abhisheki will also be a performance much awaited.
The artistes who will be performing for the very first time during Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav are Kushal Das, Tushar Datta, Abhay Rustum Sopori, Prachi Shah, Padma Shankar and Sarang Kulkarni.
“The festival will run from December 13 to 17,” announced Shrinivas Joshi, executive president of the Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal, during a press conference.
“There will be 28 performances of renowned artistes that include veterans as well as nine promising youngsters who will be performing for their first time at the Sawai.”
The festival will take place at the New English School Raman baug grounds. The timings of day one and day four will be from 3 pm to 10 pm, while for days two and three it will be from 4 pm to 10 pm.
The fifth day of the festival will be from 11.45 am to 1.00 pm.
According to Joshi, “The timing of the fourth day (Saturday, December 16) may get extended upto 12 midnight subject to approval from the concerned government authorities.”
This year the season ticket for chairs will cost Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000, while the season ticket for seating on the ground starts from Rs 500.
Daily ticket for Indian seating is Rs150, but on fourth and fifth day of the festival (December 16 and 17) the daily ticket will be Rs 200. The tickets are available from December 1 from 9 am at Behere Ambewale, Shanipar, Bodhani Traders opposit Kamala Nehru Park, Navdikar Musicals opposite Yashwantrao Chavan theatre and Abhiruchi Foods run by Swapnil Satbhai at Aranyeshwar, Sahakarnagar.
Online ticket bookings will also start on December 1 from 9am on www.sgbm65.com.
Sawai Gandharva - 2017’s performers
Day 1 - Wednesday, December 13
Shehnai recital by Madhukar Dhumal
Dr. Vijay Rajput, a vocalist from Delhi.
Pt. Debashish Bhattacharya from Kolkata
Vocalist duo of Benaras Gharana - Pt. Rajan - Sajan Mishra
Padma Vibhushan Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia
Day 2
Vocalist Bhuvanesh Komkali, grandson of Kumar Gandharv
Violin (Hindustani) performance by Kala Ramnath
Vocalist of Patiyala Gharana, Kaushiki Chakraborty, disciple and daughter of Ajay Chakrabarty
Veteran vocalist Pt. Jasraj of Mewati Gharana
Day 3
Gayatri Joshi, disciple of vocalist Aarti Ankalikar- Tikekar and daughter and disciple of Pt. Shankarrao Vairagkar
Sawai debutant Kushal Das, sitarist from Kolkata's Senia Gharana
Vocalist of Patiyala Gharana, Samrat Pandit, disciple and son of veteran vocalist Pt. Jagdish Prasad
Veteran vocalist Pt. Ulhas Kashalkar.
Day 4
Tushar Datta, vocalist from Kolkata, disciple of Pt. A. Kanan and professor at Sangeet Research Academy of Kolkata
Pt. Bhajan Sopori and Abhay Rustum Sopori, father-son Santoor duo from Kashmir
Pt. Upendra Bhat, veteran vocalist and disciple of Pt. Bhimsen Joshi
Vocalist of Jaipur Atrauli Gharana Aarti Ankalikar-Tikekar
Kathak dancer Prachi Shah
Veteran vocalist Padma Talwalkar
Day 5
Vocalist Mahesh Kale, disciple of Pt. Jitendra Abhisheki
Violinist Padma Shankar (Carnatic)
Vocalist of Kirana Gharana Sudhakar Chavan, disciple of Pt. Shrikant Deshpande
Father-son Sarod player duo Rajan Kulkarni and Sarang Kulkarni from Pune
Vocalist Anand Bhate, disciple of Pt. Bhimsen Joshi
Sitarist Ustad Shujaat Khan, disciple and son of sitar maestro Vilayat Khan
Veteran vocalist Dr. Prabha Atre of the Kirana Gharana