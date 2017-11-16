Sawai Mahotsav announces eclectic line-up for Pune fest: Click to see who is performing when

The 65th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav is known to be the platform for many young artistes and this year, the stage is set for many disciples to follow in the footsteps of their gurus.

Among the celebrated artistes who are performing, Puneites will get to see Dr. Vijay Rajput, a vocalist from Delhi, currently staying in England, who learnt from Pt. Bhimsen Joshi.

Also on show will be Pt. Debashish Bhattacharya from Kolkata, disciple of Ajoy Chakrabarty and Pt. Brij Bhushan Kabra, performing the Chaturangi (slide guitar). Not to be missed is Gayatri Joshi, disciple of vocalist Aarti Ankalikar-Tikekar and daughter and disciple of Pt. Shankarrao Vairagkar as also vocalist of Patiyala Gharana Samrat Pandit, disciple and son of veteran vocalist Pt. Jagdish Prasad.

Vocalist Mahesh Kale, disciple of Pt. Jitendra Abhisheki will also be a performance much awaited.

The artistes who will be performing for the very first time during Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav are Kushal Das, Tushar Datta, Abhay Rustum Sopori, Prachi Shah, Padma Shankar and Sarang Kulkarni.

“The festival will run from December 13 to 17,” announced Shrinivas Joshi, executive president of the Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal, during a press conference.

“There will be 28 performances of renowned artistes that include veterans as well as nine promising youngsters who will be performing for their first time at the Sawai.”

The festival will take place at the New English School Raman baug grounds. The timings of day one and day four will be from 3 pm to 10 pm, while for days two and three it will be from 4 pm to 10 pm.

The fifth day of the festival will be from 11.45 am to 1.00 pm.

According to Joshi, “The timing of the fourth day (Saturday, December 16) may get extended upto 12 midnight subject to approval from the concerned government authorities.”

This year the season ticket for chairs will cost Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000, while the season ticket for seating on the ground starts from Rs 500.

Daily ticket for Indian seating is Rs150, but on fourth and fifth day of the festival (December 16 and 17) the daily ticket will be Rs 200. The tickets are available from December 1 from 9 am at Behere Ambewale, Shanipar, Bodhani Traders opposit Kamala Nehru Park, Navdikar Musicals opposite Yashwantrao Chavan theatre and Abhiruchi Foods run by Swapnil Satbhai at Aranyeshwar, Sahakarnagar.

Online ticket bookings will also start on December 1 from 9am on www.sgbm65.com.

Sawai Gandharva - 2017’s performers

Day 1 - Wednesday, December 13

Shehnai recital by Madhukar Dhumal

Dr. Vijay Rajput, a vocalist from Delhi.

Pt. Debashish Bhattacharya from Kolkata

Vocalist duo of Benaras Gharana - Pt. Rajan - Sajan Mishra

Padma Vibhushan Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia

Day 2

Vocalist Bhuvanesh Komkali, grandson of Kumar Gandharv

Violin (Hindustani) performance by Kala Ramnath

Vocalist of Patiyala Gharana, Kaushiki Chakraborty, disciple and daughter of Ajay Chakrabarty

Veteran vocalist Pt. Jasraj of Mewati Gharana

Day 3

Gayatri Joshi, disciple of vocalist Aarti Ankalikar- Tikekar and daughter and disciple of Pt. Shankarrao Vairagkar

Sawai debutant Kushal Das, sitarist from Kolkata's Senia Gharana

Vocalist of Patiyala Gharana, Samrat Pandit, disciple and son of veteran vocalist Pt. Jagdish Prasad

Veteran vocalist Pt. Ulhas Kashalkar.

Day 4

Tushar Datta, vocalist from Kolkata, disciple of Pt. A. Kanan and professor at Sangeet Research Academy of Kolkata

Pt. Bhajan Sopori and Abhay Rustum Sopori, father-son Santoor duo from Kashmir

Pt. Upendra Bhat, veteran vocalist and disciple of Pt. Bhimsen Joshi

Vocalist of Jaipur Atrauli Gharana Aarti Ankalikar-Tikekar

Kathak dancer Prachi Shah

Veteran vocalist Padma Talwalkar

Day 5

Vocalist Mahesh Kale, disciple of Pt. Jitendra Abhisheki

Violinist Padma Shankar (Carnatic)

Vocalist of Kirana Gharana Sudhakar Chavan, disciple of Pt. Shrikant Deshpande

Father-son Sarod player duo Rajan Kulkarni and Sarang Kulkarni from Pune

Vocalist Anand Bhate, disciple of Pt. Bhimsen Joshi

Sitarist Ustad Shujaat Khan, disciple and son of sitar maestro Vilayat Khan

Veteran vocalist Dr. Prabha Atre of the Kirana Gharana