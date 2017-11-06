Four booked for attempted murder over a box of  beer in Pune

Two men were attacked by four others following a quarrel over a box of beer on Saturday evening at Rahatni, near Pune. The two injured men were identified as 30-year-old Shivkumar Palkonde and his relative Natil Gajlawade.

The two men were attacked near a roadside kiosk, near a shop identified as Vikrant Wines in Rahatni, around 4.30 pm, according to the complaint registered at Wakad police station on Saturday night.

The four attackers who came in an autorickshaw and a motorbike, and started threatening the two with consequences of death for not giving them a box of beer. The complainant, Palkonde, was standing with his relative near a tempo they owned when one of the four attackers reportedly said, "Why did you not give me the box of beer? I won't leave you. I will finish you.”

The one who threatened the two men then drew a sickle, which he was hiding near his back, and attacked Palkonde on the shoulder and left thigh, according to the police, with an intention to kill him.

He then picked up a rock from the road and attacked Palkonde's left shoulder and forearm. Gajlawade then tried to intervene and was threatened with sickles by the attackers’ aides, according to the complaint.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 307 (for attempted murder), 506 (for criminal intimidation) and 34 (for common intention) was registered at Wakad police station against the four attackers. The case is being investigated by assistant police inspector (API) AM Jadhav of Wakad police station. They were not identified or arrested until Sunday afternoon.