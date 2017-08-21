FYJC admissions: First-come, first-served policy starts

For students, who despite five rounds of admissions including the special round, have not been admitted to any college, the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) committee, on August 19 introduced the ‘first-come, first-served’ policy, for the first year junior college (FYJC) admissions.

The first-come first-served policy was followed after the approval by the Maharashtra government on Friday, and will come to effect from August 21.

Almost 1,059 students are yet to get admission to junior colleges as per the committee’s records. Previously, as much as five rounds of admissions have been completed which included one special round. Among these students, many had not confirmed their seats as they were unsatisfied with the colleges that had been allotted to them, thus, urging the CAP committee to take this step.

As per the information released by the committee, the list of vacant seats had been published on the website on August 20. Following which, on August 21, the first round of the admissions will begin for students above 80 marks, that is who have scored 400 to 500 marks in their tests.

The next day, on August 22, these students after having registered and confirmed their admissions to respective colleges, will have to visit those colleges with a Computerized Generated Receipt (CGR) and re-confirm their seats. The same procedure needs to be followed in the next rounds as well.

For the second round, students with 60 per cent or in the bracket of 300 to 500 marks are eligible to reserve their seats on August 22. The next day, then, they are required to visit the respective colleges to complete their confirmation.The same is to apply for students in the bracket of 175 to 500 marks who can begin to confirm their seats on August 26, from 5 pm till August 28 .

The committee claims to have done its best to avoid discrepancy in admissions with regard to differences in marks, however, if any student with less marks gets the seat over another with more marks, within the same group they said that not much can be done about it.

This round, which is being said to be the first of its kind in Maharashtra, is an experimental process, which if deemed successful, will be continued in the future.