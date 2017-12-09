Gadre Cup ITF Junior Tennis tournament: Siddhant, Akanksha in line for grand double

Top-seeds Siddhant Banthia and Akanksha Bhan put themselves in line for a double crown as they annexed doubles titles in their respective categories after having stormed into the singles finals earlier in the day, in the Gadre Cup ITF Junior Tennis tournament at the Deccan Gymkhana courts on Friday.

Playing in the top half of the draw, Siddhant and third-seeded Sacchitt Sharrma tested each others’ wits in the first set that went into a tie-breaker, which Siddhant won 7-2.

It was Sacchitt who first broke Siddhant in the sixth game of the first set. But Siddhant traded the break soon after to even things out. Siddhant then broke Sacchitt in the 11th game to go 6-5 up, but Sacchitt forced the set into a tie-breaker as he returned well to break Siddhant in the 12th game. Siddhant composed himself well in the tie-breaker and won it 7-2. By the second set, the Pune player had got the measure of Sacchitt’s service game and fired winners all over the opposite court to take the second set 6-1 after breaking his opponent in first, third and fifth games before wrapping up the match 6-5 (7-2), 6-1 in an hour and 30 minutes.

Siddhant will meet seventh- seeded Abhimanyu Vannemreddy in the final on Saturday. Abhimanyu had scored an upset win over fourth-seeded Rishabh Sharda 6-4, 6-1.

Akanksha, Vaidehi in final

The girls’ singles final will see top-seeded Akanksha Bhan taking on Vaidehi Chaudhari, who defeated the only remaining foreign player in either of the draws. Akanksha was staring at a defeat when fourth-seeded Shivani Amineni raced to a 5-0 lead in the first set after breaking her in the second and fourth games.

Akanksha broke back Shivani in the seventh, ninth and 11th games after saving three set points to take the set 7-5.

Akanksha had a totally different approach in the second set as she opened up lead and love after breaking Shivani in the first, third and fifth games before winning the set 6-0 in a match that lasted for two hours.

The second semi-final saw Vaidehi Chaudhari beating second-seeded Ayumi Miyamoto of Japan 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 in yet another tough contest. Later in the afternoon, boys’ top-seeded pair, Siddhant Banthia and Megh Patel, won the doubles title beating third-seeded Dev Javia and Rishabh Sharda 6-0, 6-1.

The girls’ doubles title went to the top-seeded pair of Shivani Amineni and Akanksha Bhan, who rallied to beat second-seeded Salsa Aher and Shiori Ito.

Results: Boys: Semifinals: 1-Siddhant Banthia (Ind) bt 3-Sacchitt Sharrma (Ind) 7-6 (7-2), 6-1; 7-Abhimanyu Vannemreddy (Ind) bt 4-Rishabh Sharda (Ind) 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles: Final: 1-Siddhant Banthia (Ind)/Megh Patel (Ind) bt 3-Dev Javia (Ind)/Rishabh Sharda (Ind) 6-0, 6-1.

Girls: Semifinals: 1-Akanksha A Bhan (Ind) bt 4-Shivani Amineni (Ind) 7-5, 6-0; 3-Vaidehi Chaudhari (Ind) bt 2-Ayumi Miyamoto (Jpn) 6-4, 2-6, 6-1.

Doubles: Final: 1-Shivani Amineni (Ind)/Akanksha A Bhan (Ind) bt 2-Salsa Aher (Ind)/Shiori Ito (Jpn) 3-6, 6-2, 10-3.